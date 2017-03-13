Adrianna Roschelle Brice
March 13, 2017 12:11 PM March 13, 2017 12:13 PM
Listen to the story
Name: Adrianna Roschelle Brice
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Parents: Marquisha O'Brien and Devan Brice of Cottage Hills
Birth weight: 8 lbs 0 oz
Birth Length: 20 inches
Article continues after sponsor message
Time : 12:00 PM
Date: March 7, 2017
Hospital: OSF St. Anthony's
Siblings: Serenity (5); Monee' (4)
Grandparents: Shannon Willis, Alton; Casey Willis, Collinsville