Name: Adrianna Roschelle Brice

Parents: Marquisha O'Brien and Devan Brice of Cottage Hills

Birth weight: 8 lbs  0 oz

Birth Length: 20 inches

Time : 12:00 PM

Date: March 7, 2017

Hospital: OSF St. Anthony's

Siblings: Serenity (5); Monee' (4)

Grandparents: Shannon Willis, Alton;  Casey Willis, Collinsville

 

 