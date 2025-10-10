ROXANA - The Jersey girls volleyball team defeated rival Roxana 25-23 and 25-17 on Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025, at Roxana.

Roxana's junior varsity squad prevailed 22-25, 25-22, and 15-4 in a three-set contest.

Standout performances for Jersey varsity came from Adrian Blasa, who recorded 20 assists, 6 digs, and 5 kills. Kamryn Drainer led the team with 6 kills, while Meredith Gray and Lauryn Turpin each added 5.

As always, the Shells' Daisy Daughtery was all over the court with her play, posting 4 kills, 13 digs and 13 assists. Kylee Sladen had 11 digs for the Shells and 7 serve receives. Lili Ray had 5 serve receives and Leah Newton 5 kills.

Blasa broke the school record for most assists in a single season.

