ROXANA - The Jersey girls volleyball team defeated rival Roxana 25-23 and 25-17 on Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025, at Roxana.

Roxana's junior varsity squad prevailed 22-25, 25-22, and 15-4 in a three-set contest.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Standout performances for Jersey varsity came from Adrian Blasa, who recorded 20 assists, 6 digs, and 5 kills. Kamryn Drainer led the team with 6 kills, while Meredith Gray and Lauryn Turpin each added 5.

Article continues after sponsor message

As always, the Shells' Daisy Daughtery was all over the court with her play, posting 4 kills, 13 digs and 13 assists. Kylee Sladen had 11 digs for the Shells and 7 serve receives. Lili Ray had 5 serve receives and Leah Newton 5 kills.

Blasa broke the school record for most assists in a single season.

More like this:

Addison Jeffery Leads Civic Memorial To Narrow Volleyball Victory
Yesterday
Reese Bechtold Leads Marquette to Key Volleyball Victory Over Christ Our Rock Lutheran
Today
Kylee Slayden Excels In Digs and Serve Receives For Roxana Despite Loss To Freeburg
Oct 3, 2025
Tucker's Automotive Repair & Tire Female Athletes Of Month: Marquette Catholic Volleyball Girls Claim Riverton Title
4 days ago
Marquette Catholic Girls Volleyball Wins Close Match Against Maryville Christian
Oct 1, 2025

 