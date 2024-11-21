The Administration for Children and Families (ACF) at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced the 2024 annual Adoption Excellence Awards recipients. Additionally, officials introduced new public service announcements encouraging the adoption of foster care children awaiting forever families.

Hosted by the Children’s Bureau at ACF, each November in celebration of National Adoption Month, the awards recognize individuals, families and organizations that have demonstrated excellence in contributing to the permanency of children in foster care.

This year’s awardees were honored at an event in the HHS Great Hall this afternoon, led by ACF Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary Meg Sullivan, and Children’s Bureau Commissioner Rebecca Jones Gaston.

“It is a privilege to present today’s honorees with the 2024 Adoption Excellence Award,” said ACF Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary Meg Sullivan. “Every child deserves a stable and loving home, and today’s awardees have worked tirelessly to make that happen. Your support and dedication to children is commendable, and for that we thank you.”

The awardees include families who have adopted children from foster care; child welfare professionals working to improve permanency outcomes for children; and organizations that use their resources to strengthen outcomes for children and youth adopted from foster care.

Today’s event also highlighted new? public service announcements ?encouraging adoptions from the U.S. foster care system and raising public awareness about the need for families to adopt children currently in foster care. This partnership between ACF’s Children’s Bureau and the Ad Council results in numerous media outlets running the PSAs.

“It is an honor to celebrate today's awardees and their advocacy and education efforts for adopting children from foster care. We are grateful to those who have opened their hearts and provided children with a permanent home in which they can thrive,” said Commissioner Jones Gaston. “We are also happy to share our new public service announcement which, through partnership with AdoptUSKids, highlights this year’s theme.”

This year’s National Adoption Month theme, “Honoring Youth; Strengthening Pathways for Lasting Bonds,” highlights the importance of helping youth identify and nurture those relationships.

2024 Adoption Excellence Awards:

Family Contributions

Emma Patterson, Rockville, Md.

Shelby Ros, Topeka, Kansas

DuRard Family, Franklin, Tenn.

Jones Family, Lebanon, Oh.

Individuals/Professionals

Jennifer Wrayno, Lansing, Mich.

Michelle Chalmers, St. Paul, Minn.

Stacy Leidner, Linthicum, Md.

Anne Atkinson, Mount Pleasant, S.C.

Allison Douglas, Knoxville, Tenn.

Elisia Manuel, Sacaton, Ariz.

Media/Public Awareness of Adoption from Foster Care

The Advertising Council, New York, N.Y.

Child Welfare/Judicial Systemic Change

FamiliesFirst Network

Details on each awardee can be found at Adoption Excellence Awards 2024 .

