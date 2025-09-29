BELLEVILLE - Caritas Family Solutions recently celebrated an Adoption Day event at the St. Clair County Courts, where 15 children in Caritas’ care officially joined their forever families. Held at the St. Clair County Courthouse in collaboration with Judge Elaine LeChien, the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS), and other adoption and family services agencies, Adoption Day is expected to become an annual event where families gather to celebrate and finalize adoptions.

“Adoption Day has quickly become one of our favorite days of the year and serves as a reminder of why we do what we do,” said Brooke Portz, Assistant Program Director of Foster Care at Caritas. “There is nothing that compares to the joy of seeing children find safe, loving, and permanent homes. These moments reflect the heart of our mission, while also honoring the dedication of the families who open their hearts and homes, and the tireless commitment of caseworkers and advocates who work together to make it all possible.”

Amanda Jondro, a Foster Care Case Manager and Adoption Specialist Intern at Caritas, worked closely with six-year-old Jayceon, who entered foster care in 2023 and experienced seven different placements before finding his forever home with Cody and Devin Lohrenz. Shortly after applying to become licensed foster parents, Cody and Devin were contacted by Amanda to foster Jayceon, and after nearly ten months, they officially adopted him on Adoption Day.

Article continues after sponsor message

“As a case worker, I know how challenging it can be to find the right placement for a child,” said Amanda. “For Jayceon, it was about more than just finding a home. It was about finding a place where he could feel safe, be his authentic self, and truly experience the joy of childhood. Seeing him with Cody and Devin on his adoption day, surrounded by a huge, caring family, something he hadn’t known before, was incredibly moving. It was amazing to watch him go from uncertainty to being celebrated by so many people.”

Caritas provides comprehensive adoption and foster care services to ensure every child has the opportunity to grow up in a safe, stable, and loving home. Like Cody, Devin and Jayceon’s story, the nonprofit partners with foster families to offer temporary care and support, and when reunification is not possible, helps guide children and families through the adoption process. With dedicated caseworkers and compassionate families, Caritas works to create lifelong connections that give children the love, security, and sense of belonging they deserve.

“Jayceon has been the most incredible addition to our family, and we can’t imagine life without his happy and positive spirit,” said Cody, Jayceon’s adoptive parent. “From the very moment he came to us, it was clear he belonged with us - it wasn’t even a question. Watching him flourish into the child he was always meant to be has been the greatest gift. That joyful, self-assured little boy has always been there; he just needed the love, support, and stability to really let it shine. He has brought so much happiness and laughter into our home, and we feel so blessed to be a part of his journey.”

Founded in 1947, Caritas Family Solutions is a nonprofit social service agency whose mission is to strengthen the social and emotional well-being of individuals and families in order to create healthy relationships, loving homes, and strong communities. Services include adoption, community family stabilization programs, foster care, counseling, residential treatment for children healing from abuse and/or neglect, independent living for adults with developmental disabilities (CILA), and assisted living. Caritas serves more than 5,200 individuals annually across Southern Illinois from offices located in Belleville, Carterville, Mount Vernon, Olney, Glen Carbon, Alton, and Effingham as well as satellite locations in Highland and Sparta. For additional information, visit www.caritasfamilysolutions.org.

More like this: