CHICAGO – The Rauner Administration issued the following statement after today's Four Leaders meeting. It is attributable to Rauner spokeswoman Catherine Kelly:

“Today the Speaker refused to put forward a budget proposal and refused to commit to passing any budget whatsoever after December 31st. Republicans will not consider revenue without reform. Only Speaker Madigan has proposed raising the income tax. As the Speaker stalls to force a crisis, we call on the majority to pass term limits and a permanent property tax freeze before any consideration of Speaker Madigan’s stopgap spending plan.”

