 

Dan Hartman, Director of Manufacturing Research and Development, explains the capabilities of the Zeiss Prismo Coordinate Measuring Machine, which can measure down to .8 micron, to Maj. Gen. Richard J. Hayes Jr., the Adjutant General of the Illinois National Guard. Hayes and Brig. Gen. Michael Zerbonia, the Assistant Adjutant General-Army and the Commander of the Illinois Army National Guard, visited UI Labs in Chicago Oct. 19 to talk with their leaders about what they can do to help the ILNG stay at the forefront of technology and cyber protection.

SPRINGFIELD - Maj. Gen. Richard J. Hayes Jr., the Adjutant General of the Illinois National Guard and Brig. Gen. Michael Zerbonia, the Assistant Adjutant General-Army, visited UI Labs in Chicago Oct. 19 to talk with their leaders about what they can do to help the ILNG stay at the forefront of technology and cyber protection.

The research lab's mission is to accelerate the deployment of emerging technologies through collaboration of world-class organizations.

During the visit, Hayes toured the UI Labs facility where inventions and capabilities were showcased.

Steve Fifita, Executive Director of UI Labs in Chicago, explains to Maj. Gen. Richard J. Hayes Jr., the Adjutant General of the Illinois National Guard and Brig. Gen. Michael Zerbonia's, the Assistant Adjutant General-Army and the Commander of the Illinois Army National Guard how they could help the Illinois National Guard stay at the forefront of the constantly changing technology and cyber world during the general's visit to UI Labs in Chicago Oct. 19.

Dan Hartman, Director of Manufacturing Research and Development, explains the capabilities of the Siemens Automated Conveyor System to Maj. Gen. Richard J. Hayes Jr., the Adjutant General of the Illinois National Guard and Brig. Gen. Michael Zerbonia, the Assistant Adjutant General-Army during their visit to UI Labs in Chicago Oct. 19.

 