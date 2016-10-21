SPRINGFIELD - Maj. Gen. Richard J. Hayes Jr., the Adjutant General of the Illinois National Guard and Brig. Gen. Michael Zerbonia, the Assistant Adjutant General-Army, visited UI Labs in Chicago Oct. 19 to talk with their leaders about what they can do to help the ILNG stay at the forefront of technology and cyber protection.

Article continues after sponsor message

The research lab's mission is to accelerate the deployment of emerging technologies through collaboration of world-class organizations.

During the visit, Hayes toured the UI Labs facility where inventions and capabilities were showcased.