EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE men's basketball Head Coach Brian Barone has added Mike Adewunmi to his roster.

Adewunmi, a 6-foot, 5-inch wing player, transfers to SIUE from McLennan Community College in Waco, Texas. He played his freshman season at Houston.

"Our staff is thrilled to have Mike join the Cougar family," Barone said. "He is a versatile player offensively and defensively. Mike gained high-level Division I experience while playing at Houston, where he was part of an NCAA tournament team. Most recently he comes from McLennan Community College, which has a rich tradition of winning in one of the premier junior college leagues in the country. Mike has proven to have the 'Find A Way' mentality that will fit in well with the culture we are establishing here at SIUE."

He was the second-leading scorer and rebounder as a sophomore at McLennan with 11.7 points and 4.6 rebounds per game. He connected on 45.7 percent (133-291) of his shots from the field.

"Mike is a big, athletic wing," McLennan Head Coach Kevin Gill said. "He has the ability to rebound as well as score."

Adewunmi twice earned North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference Player of the Week honors, including January 8 after scoring 32 points in a win over Angelina. In that game, he scored 23 first-half points including 12 of the team's first 16 in the game.

"As soon as I got to the SIUE I felt the family atmosphere and comradery among the coaches and players," Adewunmi said. "I have played for some great coaches in the past and I feel like with my size and athleticism I bring versatility and experience to the team. I am excited about the direction the program is headed in and I feel like we've put together a team that is good enough to make noise in the OVC."

The signing of Adewunmi completes Barone's first recruiting class at SIUE. The Cougars will open their first season under Barone in November.

