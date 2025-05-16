ALTON - Adelia Sandifer has been selected as 2025 Student of the Year by the Rotary Club of Alton-Godfrey. At the Scholarship Awards Dinner on Monday, May 12, 2025, Alton High School Assistant Principal, Mike Brey introduced Ade lia, who accepted the $6,000 scholarship, and received a plaque commemorating her award. Adelia's parents are Tim and Susie Sandifer.

Adelia spoke to the club, reviewing her achievements while at Alton High School, including one of her favorite projects. During her sophomore year, she noticed that students at the high school were throwing away the fruits that they were required to take with their daily lunches. She organized a program in which the Alton High School cafeteria donates students’ unwanted fruits to local food banks, such as Crisis Food Center. The program has been running for about two years now, and she loves seeing its impact in the lunchroom and the food banks.

Another program she has provided at the school is the resource closet. During her junior year, she organized a team of students to form a resource closet for underprivileged students at Alton High School. They keep this closet stocked with food, clothing, and hygiene items that students can take as needed.

This fall, Adelia will attend Eastern Illinois University to pursue her ultimate goal to make a global change towards more protection and sustainable use of our resources to ensure the well-being of future generations.

Alton Godfrey Rotary President, Donna Bemis presented the plaque recognizing Adelia Sandifer as Student of the Year.



Other Students of the Month for the 2024-25 academic year were:

September 2024: Jamison Belcher, Alton High School, Annabelle Smith, Alton High School

October 2024: Adelia Sandifer, Alton High School, Rodger Zawodniak, Marquette Catholic

November 2024: Cameron Conwell, Alton High School, Rose Brangenberg, Marquette Catholic

December 2024: Roland Gonzales, Alton High School, Karson Morrissey, Marquette Catholic

January 2025: Lillian Schuler, Alton High School, Herbert (Gray) Sapp IV, Mississippi Valley

February 2025: David Reese, Alton High School, Peyton Crane, Marquette Catholic High School

March 2025: Michael Anderson, Alton High School, Wren Crawford, Alton High School, Ania Sneed, Marquette Catholic

April 2025: Jayden Bierman, Alton High School, Elizabeth Blackmon, Alton High School, Seana Grey Alton High School

