Simplifying asset allocation can improve clarity, cut costs, and raise the odds you’ll stick with your plan, according to Bill Kinkel with Genesis Wealth Management Group, LLC.

When we ask people to improve something, the default response is often to add more. In portfolios, that additive bias shows up as extra funds, extra tilts, and tiny positions that create the illusion of progress. But more holdings don’t automatically mean better diversification or lead to a meaningful outcome. A clean, purpose-built allocation can be the stronger move—especially for retirement income planning.

What Is Asset Allocation—and Why It Drives Outcomes

Asset allocation is simply how you divide your money among the major asset classes—stocks, bonds, and cash (sometimes real assets)—based on your goals, time horizon, and risk capacity. It’s the single biggest driver of a portfolio’s long-term return and volatility.

Getting this mix right matters far more than adding “one more fund.” A clear target mix, implemented with low-cost non-overlapping funds and rebalanced on schedule, keeps risk aligned and helps you stay disciplined—the opposite of additive bias.

Is Additive Bias Sneaking into Your Portfolio?

A dozen (or several dozen) holdings—with multiple positions under 1% of the portfolio.

Two or three funds doing the same job (e.g., multiple large-cap index funds).

Overlapping ETFs that track similar benchmarks or factor tilts.

Rising blended expense ratio without meaningfully different exposure.

Rebalancing feels unmanageable; you can’t explain each holding’s role in a sentence.

Tax friction from lots of small trades or short-term gains in taxable accounts.

The Hidden Costs of Over-Adding

Dilution: Too many micro-positions make every decision matter less, while complexity grows.

Overlap & drift: Extra funds can cancel each other out or push you away from your target allocation.

Fee drag: Multiple, redundant funds can raise the blended expense ratio without adding value.

Behavioral fog: The more moving parts, the harder it is to stay disciplined during volatility.

A Subtractive Playbook (Keep What Works, Remove What Doesn’t)

Restate purpose: Revisit goals, time horizons, and cash-flow needs (12–36 months).

Define sleeves: Core (e.g., broad U.S., international, bond) + Satellites (only if they serve a clear role).

Set a minimum position size: e.g., 2–5% per sleeve holding (exceptions for cash/transition accounts).

Consider a one-fund-per-role rule.

Run an overlap scan: Check top holdings/factor exposures to avoid duplication.

Audit costs: Prefer the lowest-cost share class or vehicle that fulfills the role.

Consolidate tax-smart: Make changes inside IRAs first; harvest losses or donate appreciated shares in taxable accounts when appropriate.

Write rebalancing rules: Dates and/or tolerance bands (e.g., ±20% of target weight) to keep allocation on track.

When “More” Still Makes Sense

Additions can be valuable when they serve a documented purpose—funding near-term cash needs, a specific risk hedge, or a truly distinct source of return.

The key is intention: every holding should earn its keep.

“Subtraction is a strategy, not surrender. Clean portfolios are easier to fund, manage, and stick with,” says Bill Kinkel, Investment Advisor Representative at Genesis Wealth Management Group.

