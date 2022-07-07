"Additional Time, Patience" Urged For Motorists During Alton Sewer/Water Main Project
ALTON - On Tuesday, Illinois American Water started the process to rehabilitate the sanitary sewer system and replace approximately 1,200 feet of water main in Alton. The work will be done along U.S. Route 67 from 20th Street/College Avenue south to 3rd Street in Alton.
U.S. Route 67 (Piasa Street), from 20th Street/College Avenue south to 3rd Street in Alton, will be closed for approximately one month barring any unforeseen circumstances and weather, Illinois-American Water says.
Alton Deputy Police Chief Jarrett Ford said due to the construction on Piasa Street, please figure in additional time for travels in that area.
State Street and other streets in the Downtown Alton area were extremely busy in the 5 p.m. range on Tuesday with motorists in their commute home from work.
"Please be aware Belle Street between 3rd and 4th Street is 'One-Way Only,'" the deputy chief said.
He continued: "Please be patient during the construction process and reduce speeds in the area."
Illinois American Water said the vast road closures are for employee and contractor safety.
