JERSEY - According to the most recent data available from the Jersey County Health Department (JCHD), another Jersey County resident has lost their life due to COVID-19 as cases continue to rise across the county.

This comes as the first COVID-19 death of 2022 in Jersey County - the number of deaths had stayed the same at 57 since the end of 2021.

In a Facebook post accompanying the updated statistics, the Jersey County Health Department stated, “JCHD is also reporting 1 additional life lost. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of their loved one.”

According to JCHD’s most recent COVID-19 update, the total number of positive cases in Jersey County jumped from 4,561 to 5,059 - an increase of 498 - from January 5-13. The number of active cases (confirmed positives minus the number of recovered cases) also jumped from 180 to 277 - an increase of 97 - suggesting the recovery rate is slowing down.

While the rate of vaccinations is also increasing, it hasn’t been keeping up with the surge in cases. The percentage of the Jersey County population which is fully vaccinated went from 51.07% to 51.29% since the last update on January 5.

The Jersey County Health Department is hosting a drive-through vaccine clinic every Tuesday in January from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. Pfizer vaccines for ages 5+, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines for ages 18+, and corresponding boosters for each are available. Appointments are not necessary. To find out more, visit jerseycountyhealth.org or call (618) 498-9565.

