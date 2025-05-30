ALTON – The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced that additional lane closures will take effect on westbound and eastbound Illinois 140 at the intersection of Fosterburg Road in Madison County beginning, weather permitting, Wednesday, June 4.

The closures will be as follows:

Westbound Illinois 140: The two inside lanes will be closed. Only one lane will remain open.

Eastbound Illinois 140: The inside lane will be closed. The remaining three lanes will remain open.

All traffic signals at the intersection will remain on red flash throughout the closure period. Motorists should treat flashing red signals as stop signs and proceed through the intersection only when it is safe, following standard four-way stop rules.

The closures are part of an ongoing $1.95 million project that will add new turn lanes at the intersection. The overall project is expected to be completed by November.

Motorists should expect delays and are encouraged to choose alternate routes during this time. Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on the social media platform X at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.

