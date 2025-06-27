ST. LOUIS – Two additional Disaster Recovery Centers with FEMA Individual Assistance staff are opening in the City of St. Louis to help people affected by the May 16 tornado and storms.

At all locations, FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration will help impacted residents with their disaster assistance applications, answer questions, and upload required documents.

Opening Thursday, June 26

LOCATION HOURS OF OPERATION Sumner High School — Parking Lot 4248 Cottage Ave. St. Louis, MO 63113 Monday-Saturday: 8 a.m.-7 p.m.

Sunday: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

Opening Monday, June 30

LOCATION HOURS OF OPERATION Urban League Entrepreneurship and Women’s Business Center Article continues after sponsor message 4401 Natural Bridge Ave. St. Louis, MO 63115 Monday-Saturday: 8 a.m.-8 p.m.

Sunday: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

Currently Opened Location

LOCATION HOURS OF OPERATION Union Tabernacle M.B. Church 626 N. Newstead Ave. St. Louis, MO 63108 Monday-Saturday: 8 a.m.-8 p.m.

Sunday: Closed

To save time, please apply for FEMA assistance before coming to a Disaster Recovery Center. Apply online at DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 800-621-3362.

If you are unable to apply online or by phone, someone at the Disaster Recovery Center can assist you.

You may visit any location, no matter where you are staying now.

If your home or personal property sustained damage not covered by insurance, FEMA may be able to provide money to help you pay for home repairs, a temporary place to live, and replace essential personal property that was destroyed.

More like this: