Additional Disaster Recovery Centers Opening in the City of St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – Two additional Disaster Recovery Centers with FEMA Individual Assistance staff are opening in the City of St. Louis to help people affected by the May 16 tornado and storms.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
At all locations, FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration will help impacted residents with their disaster assistance applications, answer questions, and upload required documents.
Opening Thursday, June 26
LOCATION
HOURS OF OPERATION
Sumner High School — Parking Lot
4248 Cottage Ave.
St. Louis, MO 63113
Monday-Saturday: 8 a.m.-7 p.m.
Opening Monday, June 30
LOCATION
HOURS OF OPERATION
Urban League Entrepreneurship and Women’s Business Center
Article continues after sponsor message
4401 Natural Bridge Ave.
St. Louis, MO 63115
Monday-Saturday: 8 a.m.-8 p.m.
Currently Opened Location
LOCATION
HOURS OF OPERATION
Union Tabernacle M.B. Church
626 N. Newstead Ave.
St. Louis, MO 63108
Monday-Saturday: 8 a.m.-8 p.m.
To save time, please apply for FEMA assistance before coming to a Disaster Recovery Center. Apply online at DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 800-621-3362.
If you are unable to apply online or by phone, someone at the Disaster Recovery Center can assist you.
You may visit any location, no matter where you are staying now.
If your home or personal property sustained damage not covered by insurance, FEMA may be able to provide money to help you pay for home repairs, a temporary place to live, and replace essential personal property that was destroyed.
More like this: