July 3 Concert and July 20 Grand Funk Railroad Canceled, Fireworks a Go

(Alton, IL – June 27, 2019) The traditional July 3 “Fireworks on the Mississippi” will go on as scheduled but the concert and festivities on the Amphitheater grounds have been canceled as a result of the recent flooding. The Amphitheater grounds will be closed to vehicle and foot traffic.

Additionally, the Grand Funk Railroad / Ozark Mountain Daredevils performance at Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater on July 21, 2019 has been cancelled. Full refunds for this event are available at the point of purchase. Credit card orders will be refunded automatically. Refunds typically appear on your credit card statement within 3-10 business days of issue. We apologize for any inconvenience.

The Fireworks on July 3 will go off as planned at 9:30 PM, but will be moved to the old Great Central lot. Limited parking will be available in the Argosy lot on Henry Street.

The Alton Amphitheater Commission is confident Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater will be in excellent shape for the Food Truck Festival, Jazz and Wine Festival, Alton Expo, Nelly concert, Senior Services Plus Feed the Need and additional events planned for the rest of the summer.

