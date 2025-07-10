GRANITE CITY - Addison Gunn, who is 14 years old, had a very good showing in the Southwestern Illinois Swimming Association Relays Meet in June at Paddlers Swim Club in Granite City for her Sunset Hills Country Club team.

Gunn was a part of the girls 13-14 200-meter medley relay team that finished second, and swam second on the 150-meter freestyle team that also finished second, along with swimming second on the 150-meter backstroke team that finished second, was the anchor on the 150-yard butterfly team that placed fourth, and swam the 100-meter anchor leg on the girls 250-meter Crescendo Relay team that finished in third for the Stingrays, who finished fifth in the team competition with 78 points.

During an interview at the competition, Gunn felt that she was swimming well, and she does have goals and aspirations for herself and the Stingrays during the summer season.

The summer season is designed to be more fun than anything else in the first place, and that's a thing Gunn enjoys very much about the summer over the regular season.

"I think it's just very care-free," Gunn said, "and you don't worry about pressure."

She's hoping to gain a swimming scholarship in college, and hopes to attend Grand Canyon University in Phoenix, with ambitions of being a nurse one day. She also hopes to see her times drop in her events as the summer goes along.

"I really want to drop in my times," Gunn said, "and try to get a record in backstroke. I also just want to have fun with my friends and teammates."

