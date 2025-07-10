Addison Gunn.

GRANITE CITY - Addison Gunn, who is 14 years old, had a very good showing in the Southwestern Illinois Swimming Association Relays Meet in June at Paddlers Swim Club in Granite City for her Sunset Hills Country Club team.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Gunn was a part of the girls 13-14 200-meter medley relay team that finished second, and swam second on the 150-meter freestyle team that also finished second, along with swimming second on the 150-meter backstroke team that finished second, was the anchor on the 150-yard butterfly team that placed fourth, and swam the 100-meter anchor leg on the girls 250-meter Crescendo Relay team that finished in third for the Stingrays, who finished fifth in the team competition with 78 points.

During an interview at the competition, Gunn felt that she was swimming well, and she does have goals and aspirations for herself and the Stingrays during the summer season.

Article continues after sponsor message

The summer season is designed to be more fun than anything else in the first place, and that's a thing Gunn enjoys very much about the summer over the regular season.

"I think it's just very care-free," Gunn said, "and you don't worry about pressure."

She's hoping to gain a swimming scholarship in college, and hopes to attend Grand Canyon University in Phoenix, with ambitions of being a nurse one day. She also hopes to see her times drop in her events as the summer goes along.

"I really want to drop in my times," Gunn said, "and try to get a record in backstroke. I also just want to have fun with my friends and teammates."

More like this:

Montclaire's Caiden Calvin Anchors Multiple Winning Relay Teams, Hopes To Smash Summer Marks
5 days ago
Sophie Van Middendorp Enjoys Her Final Season For Collinsville Swim Club
Jun 30, 2025
Collinsville Gators' Van Keulen Swims On Two SWISA Relays Championship Teams
Jul 2, 2025
Hunter Schubert Powers Collinsville Gators To Third Place Finish At SWISA Relays
Jul 3, 2025
Adam Hejna Has Outstanding Meet For Summers-Port In SWISA Relays
Jul 3, 2025

 