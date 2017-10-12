Addilyn Leeana Marie Garrison
Name: Addilyn Leeana Marie Garrison
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Parents: Emily Duran and Bradley Garrison, Sr. of Alton
Birth weight: 8 lbs 14 oz
Birth Length: 20.5 inches
Time : 2:13 AM
Date: October 5, 2017
Hospital: OSF St. Anthony’s
Siblings: Bradley Garrison, Jr. (9); Carter Hutson (3); Tatum Morckel (1)
Grandparents: Diana & Keith Stoops, Grafton; Bob Garrison, Fosterburg
Christina & Samuel Duran Sr., Carrollton
Great Grandparents: Judy & Paul Main, Bunker Hill; Louise Hawes, Carrollton
More like this: