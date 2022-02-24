St. John’s Community Care is happy to announce that we partnered with Adaptive Equipment & Caregiver Corner. The team at Adaptive Equipment is helping to train St. John’s Community Care’s program assistants in the Adult Day Centers. They review best practices and strategies to assist those who may be unsteady or rely on a walker or cane for balance. They are collaborating with St. John’s to offer a Home Safety Evaluation to their families.

The assessment allows for family caregivers from St. John’s to have objective, professional eyes walk through their home and make recommendations on changes that would make the home safer and more accessible for the caregiver and person with disabilities. “It’s an outstanding partnership, and our staff at St. John’s learned so many new ways to manage and assist our participants positively and respectfully,” said Stacey Rhodes, Adult Day Program Director.

Adaptive Equipment & Caregiver Corner was founded in 2015 by Cindy Hardin-Weiss, PT, and Christina Hardin-Weiss, ST. “Our goal is to be a trusted resource for individuals looking for information regarding adaptive equipment and how to use it safely to enhance seniors’ ability to age in place,” said Christina Hardin-Weiss, ST for AECC.

AECC provides mobile physical therapy & speech therapy and provides:

The best how-to videos.

Caregiver tips.

Senior resources for caregivers and individuals to improve safety and function during activities of daily living.

The services through Adaptive Equipment & Caregiver Corner were made possible through a grant from RRF Foundation for Aging one of just a few foundations that focuses on older people. RRF is based in Chicago and funds research on aging issues. Fortunately for St. John’s Community Care, they also fund direct services which benefit elders. RRF graciously funds caregiver support and training for St. John’s Community Care. RRF Foundation for Aging has been and will hopefully continue to be an essential partner for St. John’s Community Care.



“We are extremely pleased to be able to partner with RRF Foundation for Aging and Adaptive Equipment to provide this valuable service to our participants. It is our hope it will serve as a convenient way for a family caregiver to address the safety and rehabilitation needs of their aging loved one.” said Nancy Berry, Executive Director for St. John’s Community Care.

For more information about St. John’s Community Care, visit www.stjohnscc.org or call 618-344-5008. For more information about Adaptive Equipment & Caregiver Corner, visit www. adaptiveequipmentcorner.com or call 618-206-8401.

About St. John’s Community Care

St. John’s Community Care has been the leader in aging and dementia care support services and resources in our community since 1985. St. John’s is an outreach ministry of St. John United Church of Christ in Collinsville, IL. For much of the past 30 years, St. John’s Community Care has focused on ways to help families care for an aging or disabled loved one, with individual efforts for those experiencing memory loss or dementia. For additional information about services or programs, visit St. John’s Community Care website at www.stjohnscc.org, or call 618-344-5008.

