(Busch Stadium) St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Matt Adams made an early exit from Thursday afternoon’s game for what the team announced as precautionary measures for a left knee contusion.

Adams and Philadelphia’s Darin Ruf banged knees on the final play of the 1st inning. Adams stayed in the game and actually singled in his first at-bat. He later grounded out in the 4th inning and then Brandon Moss opened the 5th inning at first base. Jeremy Hazelbaker shifted over to left field and Randal Grichuk entered the game in centerfield.

Adams has hit .421 (8-19) during this homestand with a pair of home runs.

NEW THEME NIGHTS

–The St. Louis Cardinals have announced the addition of four new Theme Nights for the season.

On Monday, September 12, the team will culminate their season long #STLisLou campaign with Lou Brock Tribute Night. Fans who purchase the special #STLisLou Theme Ticket against the Chicago Cubs will receive a limited edition Lou Brock Bobblehead, featuring Lou on a Clydesdale, inspired by the Saint Louis statue on Art Hill.

A limited number of VIP tickets, which include a pregame autograph signing with Lou, are available as well. A portion of each ticket’s cost will be donated to the specially created Cardinals Care fund established in Lou Brock’s name to raise money for children with diabetes.

Tuesday, August 9th will be Soccer Night as fans who purchase the theme ticket for the game against the Cincinnati Reds will receive an exclusive St. Louis Cardinals soccer scarf. In addition, there will be soccer themed activities and special guests pre-game in Riverview Corner.

On Thursday, September 8, the Cardinals and Major League Baseball are teaming up to honor law enforcement officers and their families with Law Enforcement Appreciation Night. Fans who purchase the special themed ticket will receive an exclusive Cardinals law enforcement t-shirt. A portion of each ticket’s cost will benefit the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund. The night is open to all enforcement officers, corrections officers, Sheriffs, sworn and non-sworn employees, family members, friends and anyone who supports and honors our brave men and women in uniform.

Finally, the Cardinals will host Outdoors Night, also on Thursday, September 8. All fans who purchase the Outdoors Night Theme Ticket against the Milwaukee Brewers will receive a one-of-a-kind Cardinals camouflage t-shirt.

Fans can purchase tickets for these Theme Nights and view the full 2016 schedule at cardinals.com/theme.