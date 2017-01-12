The St. Louis Cardinals announced they have agreed to terms on a new contract for 2017 with Matt Adams, thus avoiding salary arbitration with the first baseman.

According to Jon Heyman, the one-year deal is for $2.8 million.

In 297 at-bats last season, Adams hit .249 with 16 home runs and drove in 54 runs. Seven of his home runs either tied the score or gave the Cardinals the lead.

At-bats could again be hard to come by this season for Adams, as the team previously announced that Matt Carpenter will be the everyday first baseman.

Article continues after sponsor message

But with Carpenter playing for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic, a slimmed-down Adams may have an opening for extra reps at first base during Spring Training.

CARAVAN CANCELLATIONS

–Due to severe weather concerns, the Cardinals also announced that all stops for the Cardinals Caravan on Friday and Saturday have been cancelled.

As of now, the team still plans to make their scheduled visits for Sunday and Monday.

Further information and changes can be found at cardinals.com/caravan.

photo credit: Bill Greenblatt/UPI