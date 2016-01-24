St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Matt Adams clearly understands the situation awaiting him this season, he will be competing for at-bats with Brandon Moss.

“I just gotta go into Spring and play–produce,” said Adams. “If you’re not putting up the numbers in the games, you’re not going to play. I know that I’ve got go in there and play well.”

And while both men want as much playing time as possible, they will likely be working together to improve in their “competition”.

“I love Mossy–he’s a great dude,” said Adams. “He’s always wanting to work. The time that I spent just being around him last year after we picked him up and I was still injured–just sitting down talking baseball, he’s a smart guy. I like that. And the friendly competition in Spring Training is going to be good for both of us.”

“We both want to be out there playing. Maybe one day he’s in the outfield and I’m at first, the next day I might be coming in as a pinch-hitter and he’s playing first. Whatever’s going to be best for the club to get a ‘W’ that day is fine by me.”

Last year was “tough” for Adams, who played in only 60 games due to a quadriceps tear. He finished the season with a .240 batting average (42-175) with 5 home runs and 24 RBIs.

“I want to go out there and prove everybody wrong that says last year was the type of player that I am,” stated Adams. “I went into the off-season and wanted to work on some stuff and I did that, so I’m ready to get going.”

Part of that work included changing trainers, which resulted in more up-tempo workouts which required strict form and kept his muscles under constant stress.

“I put more muscle on–leaned up a little bit,” shared Adams. “Just got stronger and hopefully quicker. We’ll test that when we get out on the field but the drills I’m doing inside with the quad and everything, it feels great so I’m anxious to test it out on a ball field.”

Big City was scheduled to begin facing live pitching this past week, working out with some local D1 pitchers who were still home on break.

“I can probably tell you I’m not going to try and bunt,” chuckled Adams on his approach this season. “I got one down in probably out of six tries. The other five went in the visiting dugout so I’m going to scratch that, I think. No, towards the end of last year whenever I was getting ready to coming back to play, I worked with (Mabry) about driving the ball better to left center and that’s going to help out a lot better too with the shift–making sure if I get a ball on the outside I’m not trying to do to much with it and pull it. Just let it get to the spot where I can drive it to the gap in left field.”

photo credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports