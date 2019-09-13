EDWARDSVILLE – Edwardsville High School senior soccer player Adam Sneed enjoyed a very good game recently at Tiger Stadium, assisting on Tony Agwuedu’s goal in the 76th minute, and having numerous chances himself at the Tigers won their Southwestern Conference match over Belleville East 3-0.



Edwardsville was able to control the match from the opening kickoff, possessing the ball very well, and not allowing very many chances for the Lancers.

“We kept the ball really good,” Sneed said during a postmatch interview, “and got our first clean sheet of the season, and it was a pretty good all-around game for all of us.”

Sneed described his assist on Agwuedu’s goal as a good through ball that Agwuedu was able to use his speed to make a great run in scoring the goal.

“I just got him the ball,” Sneed said, “and he beat a guy and got a good shot, in the bottom of the corner.”

Although it’s still very early in the season, Sneed has some ambitious goals for the Tigers.

“Obviously, the goal is to win state,” Sneed said, “but, I mean, we’ve just got to go as far as possible.”

The other team goal, of course, is to win the Southwestern Conference championship, and Sneed has some simple goals for himself for the 2019 campaign.

“Just try to help our team win as many games as possible,” Sneed said.

Sneed also sees his role on the Tigers as a very simple one as well.

“Probably facilitating the ball, getting the chances,” Sneed said, “maybe some scoring opportunities, too.”

And so far, so good for the Tigers, as everything is coming together at the start, which is a good sign for Sneed and his teammates.

“Yep. We’re really doing good right now,” Sneed said.

