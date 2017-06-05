ALTON - Adam Kane, son of Bob and Elaine Kane of Alton, a 2017 graduate of Alton High School, was selected as Student of the Year for the 2016-17 school year by the Alton/Godfrey Rotary Club.

He was selected from among 18 Students of the Month from Alton, Marquette Catholic and Mississippi Valley Christian High Schools who were honored during the past year.

His selection earns him a $6,000 scholarship applicable to tuition and fees at the college of his choice. He was honored at the June 5 meeting of the Alton/Godfrey Rotary Club held at First Presbyterian Church in Alton.

Kane becomes the 20th individual selected for Student of the Year. He was selected as Student of the Month in November 2016 and ranks third in his graduating class of 493 at Alton High. He has received numerous awards, including selection as an Illinois State Scholar, a Silver Medallion Academic Excellence Award, a winner of the Alton High School Excellence in Education Award, and selection as Soccer Scholar Athlete for two years. He was also nominated to the IHSA All Academic Team and the Chicago Fire Second Team All Academic All State Squad in soccer.

Kane has been a member of a number of student organizations, serving on the Student Council for four years and participating on the soccer and tennis teams for the same duration.

Kane contributed his time and talents to many community service projects sponsored by the school organizations of which he was a member. He will be enrolling at the University of Alabama where he will major in the mechanical engineering program.

In addition to Kane, other Alton High students were honored during the year, including Rita Backstrom, Alexander Basler, Olivia Freeman, Samuel Frosch, Rachel Fuller, Kassidy Funke, Kiara Hardmon, Elise Kirkemeyer, Grace Sawyer, Sydney Shansey and Samuel Tilliman.

Marquette Catholic students honored during the year were Anna Dixon, Faith Griffon, Britany Jacobsmeyer, Emma Mattix-Wand and Allen Sanders.

Mike Vaughn was honored from Mississippi Valley Christian School.

Dr. Mike Bellem, principal at Alton High, Mike Slaughter, principal at Marquette, and David Schneider of MVCA were presented with plaques listing the names of students honored from their schools during the past year.

Samuel Tillman, the April Student of the Month from Alton High, was honored as the recipient of the Interact Student Service Award as a member and president of the AHS Interact Club. The award is given to a member of the club who has demonstrated the principles of Rotary through active participation in the club's activities. The award includes a $300 scholarship. Tillman plans to enroll at Truman State University in the fall.

As part of the Alton/Godfrey Rotary Club's investment in area youth, Dylan Rosentreter of Gillespie and Brandon Vest of Jerseyville, two students from Lewis and Clark Community College, were honored with the William E. Moyer Arts and Science Scholarships of $1,500. Both students are enrolled in a technical program at LCCC designed to meet critical employment needs in the area.

Gary Ayers, President of the Alton/Godfrey Rotary Club, praised the students, noting that they represent our best hope for the future.

"We are proud of the work our local schools put in to educating our youth and we hope to continue working closely with our schools in recognizing the accomplishments of their students," he said.

He also noted that the Alton/Godfrey Rotary Club initiated the Student of the Month program 20 years ago, and since its inception, has awarded $72,500 in scholarships to Students of the Year.

