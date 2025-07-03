GRANITE CITY - Adam Hejna, who is 10 years old, enjoyed an outstanding Southwestern Illinois Swimming Association Relays Meet individually recently at Paddlers Swim Club in Granite City, which included one championship race, in helping the Sharks to a second-place finish in the team standings.

Hejna swam the third leg of the boys 9-10 200-meter medley relay team that, unfortunately, was disqualified, but bounced back in his next races, swimming in the second leg of the 150-meter breaststroke team that finished second, swam the anchor leg o the 150-meter backstroke relay that won the championship, and swam second on the 150-meter butterfly team that placed second.

Hejna was interviewed during a break in the meet, and in the interview, he said he felt he was performing well and having fun while doing it as well, a main goal of the summer season.

Hejna said that evening, "We're all working as a team, and having fun at the same time."

His goals are simple, yet ambitious for the summer season.

"I want to pass the older kids that I'm racing against," Hejna said, "and swim best on our team."

The older swimmers on the team are Hejna's friends, and he loves to compete with them as well.

"They're my friends, and I like hanging out with them," Hejna said.

Hejna is definitely in hopes of a great season in 2025 for Summers-Port.

"Last year, I did pretty well, but I want to do better this summer."

