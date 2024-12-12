EAST ALTON/WOOD RIVER - Though only a senior in high school, Adam Byrd has an impressive resume already.

For his accomplishments, Adam Byrd is a Colman’s Country Campers Student of the Month for East Alton-Wood River High School.

Byrd participates in band at EAWR. He spends a lot of time practicing his instrument, working hard to make sure he is always ready for the band’s events. He loves playing music with his friends and collaborating with the band to create the best performance possible.

He is also on the esports team at EAWR, and he has an impressive record. He has managed to bring home several awards through esports.

“In esports, I’ve won state for Mario Kart, and I've gotten top 64 two times and top 32 once for Super Smash Bros Ultimate,” Byrd said. “I've also won a sectional championship for Super Smash Bros Ultimate.”

Though he stays busy with school and his extracurriculars, Byrd makes time to help his grandmother and granny with shopping and other chores. He also volunteers at the Hartford Public Library. Giving back is an important part of his life.

He has big plans for after graduation, and everyone in his life knows he will achieve his goals. He also has an important piece of advice for everyone to keep in mind as the semester comes to a close.

“After I graduate, I want to either become a software engineer or a graphic designer,” he said. “Just be yourself, and if people don't like that, then don’t change yourself for them.”

Congratulations to Adam for this recognition from East Alton-Wood River High School and Colman’s Country Campers!

