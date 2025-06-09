EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE Director of Athletics Andrew Gavin will serve as this year's Grand Marshal of Glen Carbon's "Village of Rock N' Coal Homecoming" Parade Sat., June 14 beginning at 5 p.m.

The Homecoming celebration takes place over two days with carnival rides, great music, food and fun for the entire family.

"My family and I are proud residents of the Village of Glen Carbon, and we are excited to participate in the Homecoming Parade this weekend," Gavin said. "I always appreciate the opportunity to connect SIUE Athletics with our great communities in the Metro East, and I am grateful to Mayor Marcus and Glen Carbon for inviting me to participate."

Article continues after sponsor message

In his second full year as SIUE's Director of Athletics, Gavin guided the Department to one of its most successful athletic years since the transition to Division I athletics in 2008, culminating in men's basketball's first-ever OVC Tournament Championship and appearance in the NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament. Additionally, the department launched the Cougars Champions Fund and posted record ticketing revenue.

Academically, SIUE's student-athletes posted their 38th-straight semester with a cumulative GPA above 3.0 and were recognized for having the second-highest graduation success rate nationally among public institutions.

"The Village is thrilled to have Gavin as the Homecoming Parade's Grand Marshal," stated the press release from the Village.

More information on the 2025 Glen Carbon Homecoming can be found online at the Village of Glen Carbon website.

More like this: