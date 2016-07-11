ALTON - The Actors and Artists of the Riverbend theatre group continue to flourish in our 5th year of organization. The AAR provides a fund raiser to benefit an area nonprofit through the performance arts. We are a committed, established theater team that provides performances to bring attention to area nonprofits. This summer, we present Give My Regards to Broadway featuring the music of George M. Cohan with familiar songs, great dance numbers and memorable characters. This summer we will partner with the Jacoby Arts Center.

The mission of the Jacoby Arts Center is to nurture and promote the practice and appreciation of the arts through education, exhibits, cultural programs and community outreach initiatives. As a 501 C 3 nonprofit JAC is excited to partner with Actors and Artists of the Riverbend at this time to enhance their contribution of the arts with live performance. AAR has successfully completed 4 seasons of performance benefiting the 5 A’s Animal Shelter, Riverbender.com Community Center and the Alton Youth Symphony through support from the community.

We thrive through our continued sponsor Liberty Bank, Alton Community Service League, anonymous donors and ticket sales. Over the past 4 years, AAR has given back over $10,000 to community nonprofits. The organization continues to grow and will be expanding it’s reach.

Give My regards to Broadway Combines the greatest show tunes of George M. Cohan with a sparkling story revealed in an entertaining, charming, toe-tapping musical this summer. Dick Foster (director) is opening a Broadway show but is having problems with both money and his leading lady. Enter Mary Collins, an aspiring actress from New Rochelle, plus ’Legs’ Ruby, a bookie who is on the run from the mob. Just as all appears lost, a financial ’angel’ appears with the money to do the show, and Mary gets her big chance at stardom. The play is filled with fascinating character roles, including the ’Donald O’Connor-type’ pianist, Betty, the Virginia belle in the chorus, along with a variety of chorus girls, gangsters. The setting is a New York rehearsal stage. The Cohan songs are among his most memorable: ’Give My Regards To Broadway,’ ’You’re A Grand Old Flag,’ ’Mary’s A Grand Old Name’ and many more. Here’s a show that salutes with patriotic style— an audience pleaser for sure.

Cast members are Rick Noak, Daniel Nosce, Joey Ciaramitaro,Latasha Burrell, Anna Schmidt, Becca Noak, Laney Gibbons, Lily Wilson, Bethany Tormino, Cate Hamilton, Morgan Ruden, E'niya Fields, Kerry Miller, Linda Kesler and Matt Contarino.

Production team is Director Sue Mueller, Vocal/band director Caitlin Peach, Choreographer Gordon Cragg, Technical Director Jerry Mueller and Andrew Noak on spotlight.

Actors and Artists of the Riverbend offer three performances at The Nazarene Community Center (theater) 400 N. Central in Roxana. Friday July 22 and Saturday July 23 at 7:30 PM or Sunday July 24 at 2 PM. Tickets are $12 and $8 and may be purchased at Liberty Bank in Alton, Jacoby Arts Center or on line at www.jacobyartscenter.org. Proceeds benefit Jacoby Arts Center programs in Alton. For more information contact 618-462-5222 or visit jacobyartscenter.org.

Produced by special arrangement with Pioneer Service, Inc. Englewood, Colorado

