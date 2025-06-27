GODFREY - On Friday, June 27, 2025, the Village of Godfrey was presented with a check from the Agency for Community Transit (ACT) to help with the initial phase of the FE Widman Trail. The ‘ACT Community Action Grants Program,’ launched in November of 2021, was designed to grant funds to eligible entities for transportation and accessibility-related projects in Madison County. Specifically, this program aims to enhance transportation, bike and pedestrian infrastructure safety, ADA Accessibility, and a series of other related projects, programs, and activities.

The Village of Godfrey submitted a funding request for Phase I of the FE Widman Trail, and in January of 2022, the Village of Godfrey and ACT signed a project agreement that would solidify their partnership and their commitment to the completion of the first phase of the Widman Trail. After numerous setbacks and delays, phase one was completed in the spring of 2025. Godfrey received the maximum funding amount of $100,000.

Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick stated that he would like to thank SJ Morrison and the ACT Board of Directors. “This grant was a big boost in creating the beautiful FE Widman Trail. We’re thrilled to be included among the numerous bike paths that ACT is involved in throughout Madison County.” He went on to say that he would like to thank Richard Beran, Village Engineer, and Chris Logan, Director of Parks and Recreation, for their efforts in submitting a successful application and their work in obtaining this grant.

Logan was eager to express his thanks as well. “This project will not only benefit the residents of Godfrey, but all of Madison County.”

