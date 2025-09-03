COLLINSVILLE – The American Cancer Society’s Farm to Table Metro East, presented by MRHFM, returns on Thursday, September 11, 2025, from 5:30 PM to 8:30 PM at the Gateway Convention Center in Collinsville, IL.Tickets are on sale now at www.acsfarmtotable.com.

This unique tasting event features seasonal dishes from top local restaurants, live music by Corey Evitts, and a variety of interactive experiences including a wine toss, heads or tails game, key to recovery challenge, silent auction, and a Reflections of Hope tribute area.

In its history, the event has raised over $650,000 to support the mission of the American Cancer Society—funding groundbreaking cancer research, patient support services, and advocacy efforts.

This year’s featured speaker is Mark Joiner, Chief Firefighter of the Granite City Fire Department, who will share his personal cancer journey and experiences.

Article continues after sponsor message

2025 Participating Restaurants Include:

Bella Milano

1933 House of Bourbon

Hawaiian Bros Island Grill

Moussalli’s Prime

Doc’s Smokehouse

1929 Pizza & Wine

Boarding House Bistro

Bakers & Hale

Ed's Delicatessen

Clara B’s Kitchen Table

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Prairie Farms Dairy

Excel Bottling

Special Thanks to Our 2025 Event Sponsors:

MRHFM, Prairie Farms Dairy, Helmkamp Construction Co., Simmons Hanley Conroy, 1st MidAmerica Credit Union, Edward Jones, Jack Schmitt Chevrolet of O'Fallon, Piasa Motor Fuels, Scott Credit Union, Hortica (a brand of the Sentry Insurance Group), Busey Bank, CEFCU, Ameren Illinois, Bank of O'Fallon, Anderson Hospital, Ernst Heating & Cooling, Cancer Care Specialists of Illinois, BJC HealthCare, Siteman Cancer Center, Tiger Plumbing, Heating, Air Conditioning & Electrical Service, Gateway Regional Medical Center, and Touchette Regional Hospital.

Proceeds from Farm to Table Metro East directly benefit the American Cancer Society’s mission to improve the lives of people with cancer and their families—through prevention, early detection, treatment, and support.

To learn more or purchase tickets, visitwww.acsfarmtotable.com

Or contact Stephanie Smith at stephanie.smith@cancer.org

More like this: