ACS Farm to Table Metro East Event Returns September 11 in Collinsville
The 2025 Farm to Table Metro East returns with seasonal dishes, live music, and interactive games to raise funds for cancer research.
COLLINSVILLE – The American Cancer Society’s Farm to Table Metro East, presented by MRHFM, returns on Thursday, September 11, 2025, from 5:30 PM to 8:30 PM at the Gateway Convention Center in Collinsville, IL.Tickets are on sale now at www.acsfarmtotable.com.
This unique tasting event features seasonal dishes from top local restaurants, live music by Corey Evitts, and a variety of interactive experiences including a wine toss, heads or tails game, key to recovery challenge, silent auction, and a Reflections of Hope tribute area.
In its history, the event has raised over $650,000 to support the mission of the American Cancer Society—funding groundbreaking cancer research, patient support services, and advocacy efforts.
This year’s featured speaker is Mark Joiner, Chief Firefighter of the Granite City Fire Department, who will share his personal cancer journey and experiences.
2025 Participating Restaurants Include:
- Bella Milano
- 1933 House of Bourbon
- Hawaiian Bros Island Grill
- Moussalli’s Prime
- Doc’s Smokehouse
- 1929 Pizza & Wine
- Boarding House Bistro
- Bakers & Hale
- Ed's Delicatessen
- Clara B’s Kitchen Table
- Nothing Bundt Cakes
- Prairie Farms Dairy
- Excel Bottling
Special Thanks to Our 2025 Event Sponsors:
MRHFM, Prairie Farms Dairy, Helmkamp Construction Co., Simmons Hanley Conroy, 1st MidAmerica Credit Union, Edward Jones, Jack Schmitt Chevrolet of O'Fallon, Piasa Motor Fuels, Scott Credit Union, Hortica (a brand of the Sentry Insurance Group), Busey Bank, CEFCU, Ameren Illinois, Bank of O'Fallon, Anderson Hospital, Ernst Heating & Cooling, Cancer Care Specialists of Illinois, BJC HealthCare, Siteman Cancer Center, Tiger Plumbing, Heating, Air Conditioning & Electrical Service, Gateway Regional Medical Center, and Touchette Regional Hospital.
Proceeds from Farm to Table Metro East directly benefit the American Cancer Society’s mission to improve the lives of people with cancer and their families—through prevention, early detection, treatment, and support.
To learn more or purchase tickets, visitwww.acsfarmtotable.com
Or contact Stephanie Smith at stephanie.smith@cancer.org
