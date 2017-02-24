BETHALTO - It’s all for the kids.

Ace Hardware of Bethalto raised $17,068.42 in 2016 for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals of Greater St. Louis (CMN-STL). Located in Bethalto, Ill., a population of 9,400 residents, Ace Hardware of Bethalto ranked in the top 10 stores for fundraising out of thousands of Ace Hardware stores in the U.S. that fundraise for CMN Hospitals.

“The community of Bethalto generously helped raise these funds, which we’re proud to donate to CMN Hospitals of Greater St. Louis.. The funds were raised through a number of campaigns such as asking customers to round up at the register, Ace’s Bucket Day, and in-store events,” said Gary Johnson, Owner, Bethalto Ace Hardware.

In collaboration with the Ace Hardware Foundation, Duracell is adding to the store’s impressive fundraising total by making a donation in their name to CMN-STL for an additional $10,000, making their total donation $27,068.42.

The excitement does not stop there. This year, local Ace stores have an extra special reason to raise money. Just announced in January, Ace named local St. Louis child, Roxie Schopp, the 2017 Ace Cares for Kids All-Star. As Ace’s fifth-annual Ace Cares for Kids All-Star, Roxie will become the national ambassador for the Ace Foundation, raising awareness for the excellent work that is done at CMN Hospitals across the country.

Overall, in the St. Louis market, Ace Hardware stores raised over $141,000 for CMN-STL.

On February 18 at 11 a.m. – Roxie will visit Ace Hardware of Bethalto to do a check presentation with Owner, Gary Johnson to CMN-STL.

“Children’s Miracle Network Hospital (CMN-STL) funds are gifted to both St. Louis Children’s Hospital and SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital each year and used for patient care and services. Some of the programs/services that we have funded include: The Costas Center, Neonatal Intensive Care Units, Dorothy & Larry Dallas Heart Center, Music Therapy Programs, Healthy Kids Express, Clown Docs, Footprints organization and much more” said Krista Lucy, Executive Director of CMN-STL.

As with all Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals fundraisers, the donations raised through the Ace Hardware campaigns stay local to help the member hospitals acquire programs, equipment and facility renovations to meet the needs of area kids.

About Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals

Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals® raises funds for 170 children’s hospitals across the United States and Canada, which, in turn, use the money where it’s needed the most. When a donation is given it stays in the community, helping local kids. Since 1983, Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals has raised more than $4.7 billion, most of it $1 at a time. These donations have gone to support research and training, purchase equipment, and pay for uncompensated care, all in support of the mission to save and improve the lives of as many children as possible. Learn more at www.CMNHospitals.org.

About the Ace Hardware Foundation

As the official charitable division of Ace Hardware Corporation, the Ace Hardware Foundation helps enhance the vision of being the “Helpful Place” in local communities across the country and around the globe through charitable giving. The Ace Foundation provides support and philanthropic opportunities to its consumers, retail store owners, vendors and team members to give back to local communities through fundraising efforts for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals and American Red Cross Disaster Relief.

About Ace Hardware

For more than 90 years, Ace Hardware has been known as the place with the helpful hardware folks in thousands of neighborhoods across America, providing customers with a more personal kind of helpful. In 2016, Ace ranked "Highest in Customer Satisfaction with Home Improvement Retail Stores, Ten Years in a Row," according to J.D. Power. With more than 4,900 hardware stores locally owned and operated across the globe, Ace is the largest retailer-owned hardware cooperative in the world. Headquartered in Oak Brook, Ill., Ace and its subsidiaries currently operate 17 distribution centers in the U.S. and also have distribution capabilities in Ningbo, China; Colon, Panama; and Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Its retailers' stores are located in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and approximately 60 countries. For more information on Ace, visit acehardware.com or visit our newsroom at newsroom.acehardware.com.

About SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital

SSM Health (www.ssmhc.com) is a Catholic, not-for-profit health system serving the comprehensive health needs of communities across the Midwest through one of the largest integrated delivery systems in the nation.

SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital is a 195-bed children’s hospital specializing in pediatric cancer care and cardiology services. SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital is a Level 1 Pediatric Trauma Center and Level III Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, both the highest possible classifications. Since 2013, U.S News & World Report has recognized Cardinal Glennon as a Best Pediatric Hospital. A teaching hospital, Cardinal Glennon is staffed by SLUCare physicians.

For more information, visit us at cardinalglennon.com glennon.org or find us on Facebook and Twitter.

About St. Louis Children’s Hospital

St. Louis Children's Hospital has provided specialized care for children for more than 130 years. US News & World Report consistently ranks St. Louis Children's among the nation's best children's hospitals. It is designated a Magnet® hospital by the American Nurses Credentialing Center, the nation’s highest honor for nursing excellence. St. Louis Children’s Hospital is affiliated with Washington University School of Medicine, one of the leading medical research, teaching and patient care institutions in the nation. The hospital is a member of BJC HealthCare. For more information, visit www.StLouisChildrens.org, or visit us @STLChildrens on Facebook and Twitter.

