ST. LOUIS - ACE Hardware of Bethalto has been a long-time supporter of causes in the area for both St. Louis Children’s Hospital, SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital, and member hospitals of the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals of Greater St. Louis. All told, ACE Hardware generated more than $45,588 from the Bethalto store in 2021

Throughout the year, Ace Hardware of Bethalto participated in Ace Bucket Day, yearlong round-up, item of the month promotions, World Famous Chocolate candy sales, BBQs, etc. With their customers, vendors, and other community support, ACE Hardware of Bethalto raised over $35,588. The total raised by ACE Hardware of Bethalto made it one of the top ten fundraising stores for ACE nationwide. Duracell Battery awarded Gary Johnson (Owner of ACE Hardware of Bethalto) an additional $10,000 for being a top-ten single-store retailer. One hundred percent of funds remained local, benefitting CMN-STL member hospitals, St. Louis Children’s Hospital, and SSM Health Cardinal Glennon.

“At ACE Hardware we’re committed to being the helpful place and part of that is our commitment to giving back to the community we serve. We are locally owned and locally giving back,” said Gary Johnson, Owner of ACE Hardware in Bethalto. “ACE Hardware employees and customers went above and beyond — raising more funds for programs and services insurance does not cover, vital equipment, and major hospital renovations — which helps create more miracles for sick children in our neighborhoods.”

Molly Mathias, the office manager, is as excited as Johnson about what the store has done in this important fundraiser work for the hospitals and children.

“Whenever we first started, we decided to have a little competition throughout the year with the cashiers and we set the bar higher each year,” she said. “The cashiers get a lot of customers to round up for the charitable cause. A lot of people tell us how their children have been helped and we love to hear stories like that. It just boosts us to be able to help the children more. It is amazing what has been done at the store.”

Molly has been a part of the Bethalto ACE Hardware store since 2010 and she said she loves her work there and the charity work.

“ACE Hardware in Bethalto is very family-oriented and without our customers contributing, we wouldn’t be able to help as we do,” she said.

ACE Hardware has already started fundraising for 2022. This year ACE Hardware will host ACE Bucket Day on August 5, 6, and 7th. Customers can buy a bucket for $5 (proceeds benefit CMN-STL) and receive 20 percent off of items they fill their bucket with (*select items not eligible for discount). Stores will also continue Round-Up for Kids campaign where customers can round up their change to the nearest dollar.

ACE Hardware has been a proud supporter of Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals since 1991. Thanks to the generosity of Ace customers, retailers, vendors, and team members, together ACE has raised more than $281,821 for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals of Greater St. Louis over the years.

