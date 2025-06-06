GODFREY – Illinois High School Diploma Graduation speaker Ralph Wideman is currently pursuing an associate degree in Accounting at Lewis and Clark Community College, but just a few years ago, he sat in the very same seats as the graduates he addressed, Thursday, June 5, 2025.

After years away from the classroom, he returned with a purpose – to pursue new dreams and a new career. He started in the college’s Adult Education program and earned his Illinois High School Diploma in 2023. Today, he’s on track to earn his AAS in December 2025.

Wideman said his path was not traditional, but it has been one marked by determination, family support, and a commitment to growth later in life.

“I was given the proper tools and assistance from the Adult Education department and encouragement from my instructors and family,” Wideman said. “Lewis and Clark allows you to learn in a supportive and comfortable environment.”

Wideman said he values the flexibility Lewis and Clark offers, including multiple campuses as well as evening and accelerated class options.

He encourages others who may feel it is too late to go back to school to reconsider.

“It’s never too late to change your path,” he said. “L&C makes it possible.”

Wideman plans to continue his education at Lindenwood University, ultimately working toward his Certified Public Accountant (CPA) license and a new career in accounting.

This year’s Illinois High School Diploma Graduation ceremony celebrated more than 80 students who earned their Illinois High School Diploma with the help of the preparation program run through Lewis and Clark Community College Adult Education.

To learn more about this program, visit https://www.lc.edu/academic-programs/high-school-diploma/index.html.

More on Ralph’s Journey

As part of his academic journey, Wideman completed an Accounting Co-op (internship) with the Alton Tax Project, where he quickly earned the respect of his peers and supervisors.

“Ralph was a pleasure to work with,” said Steve Waggoner, his supervisor at the Alton Tax Project. “He was studious in his work and asked questions to learn the most beneficial way to assist a client. Ralph showed concern for the needs of the taxpayers he was assisting. We were very fortunate to have him on our team.”

Accounting Program Coordinator Christina Wickenhauser also praised Wideman’s impact in the classroom.

“What makes Ralph truly exceptional is not just his academic dedication, but his infectious enthusiasm and ownership of his learning journey,” Wickenhauser said. “His thoughtful questions and engaged presence have enriched our classroom discussions, demonstrating that success as a student—as in life—comes from combining curiosity with responsibility.”

Wideman is now focused on completing his degree and preparing to transfer to a four-year university, all with the support of his biggest cheerleaders: his wife, Michelle; his children, Emily, Lane, and Katelynn; and his parents and siblings.

He credits much of his perseverance to the unwavering support of his family. Outside of school, Wideman enjoys hunting, fishing, and sharing stories of his upbringing in the horse racing business.

Wideman’s favorite moment at L&C so far was graduating with his IHSD, surrounded by loved ones.

He said it meant a lot to have his friends and family there to support him.

For more information about the Accounting program at Lewis and Clark Community College, visit https://www.lc.edu/academic-programs/degrees-certificates/accounting.html.

The Fall 2025 semester begins Aug. 25. Contact the Enrollment Office today at (618) 468-2222 or enroll@lc.edu to get started.

