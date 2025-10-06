EDWARDSVILLE — The Edwardsville Athletic Department apologized after a switch was accidentally flipped by a worker, shutting off the stadium lights during the Edwardsville-East St. Louis football game on Friday night, Oct. 3, 2025.

“This was a mistake and we are truly sorry for the disruption it caused,” the department said in a statement. “We are so thankful for the understanding and patience shown by players, coaches, and fans of East St. Louis, and we deeply appreciate the sportsmanship and compassion demonstrated in handling the situation.”

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

The incident occurred at the Edwardsville stadium during the game, which East St. Louis won 54-0.

The Athletic Department expressed regret for the interruption and gratitude toward all involved for their response.

More like this:

Flag Football Tigers Set for Back-to-Back Games Next Week
Sep 18, 2025
Edwardsville Girls Flag Football Dominates Belleville West 28-0
Sep 16, 2025
Ohlau, Goebel Lead Another Strong Effort, Tigers Sweep Alton On Road 25-16, 25-16  
5 days ago
Werden, Shapiro Score Twice, Wallace Throws For Four Touchdowns, Tigers Bounce Back With 32-19 Win Over Maroons  
Sep 25, 2025
Quarterback Zakeyla Perry Leads Flyer Victory Over Tigers
Sep 18, 2025

 