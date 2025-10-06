EDWARDSVILLE — The Edwardsville Athletic Department apologized after a switch was accidentally flipped by a worker, shutting off the stadium lights during the Edwardsville-East St. Louis football game on Friday night, Oct. 3, 2025.

“This was a mistake and we are truly sorry for the disruption it caused,” the department said in a statement. “We are so thankful for the understanding and patience shown by players, coaches, and fans of East St. Louis, and we deeply appreciate the sportsmanship and compassion demonstrated in handling the situation.”

The incident occurred at the Edwardsville stadium during the game, which East St. Louis won 54-0.

The Athletic Department expressed regret for the interruption and gratitude toward all involved for their response.

