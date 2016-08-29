ALTON - Alton High School students were dismissed from classes early due to an issue with the school’s air conditioning unit.

Students were dismissed beginning at 1:15 p.m. Bus drop-off times ran approximately two hours earlier than normal, according to the dialer released by the Alton School District at approximately 11 a.m. Monday.

Monday's temperatures are in the high 80’s with humidity at 70% and heat indexes teetering near 100 degrees.

Sports practices will take place immediately after school and all extracurricular and sports activities will continue as scheduled. All other schools in the Alton School District will dismiss and their regular time as they are not affected by the air conditioning issue.

“We hope to have an estimated repair time of the unit later this afternoon,” Assistant Superintendent Kristie Baumgartner said.

