ALTON - Abundant Life Community Church will be holding a drive-up food and supplies distribution to needy families on the parking lot of their church, located on 3986 Humbert Road in Alton, April 25, beginning at 11 a.m.

The distribution will be for the first 500 families, who will be provided with two bags each of food and paper products, including toiler paper and paper towels.

The distribution is a part of the church's way of helping the community, especially in a time of need for many people, due to the current COVID-19 crisis.

"The pastor (Roy Rhodes, the church's senior pastor) usually does this," said church member Doc Halliday. "He's always doing something to help make the community better. This is something we also do also help make a difference in the community."

The church usually holds community-wide dinners each Easter and Christmas, but with the Easter dinner being cancelled this year due to the crisis, the church felt it was their duty to step up and help others in the local community.

"We couldn't have Easter this year," Halliday said, "but we still believe it's our turn to step up and help someone else."

Halliday is hoping for a good turnout for the distribution.

"We think we'll have a good turnout," Halliday said, "because we have a lot of followers, and a lot of need out there."

For more information on the distribution project, please call the church at (618) 474-5433, or log onto the church's website, abundantlifechurches.org.

