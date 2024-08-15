ALTON - The rain couldn’t dampen the excitement of students and teachers at Alton Community Unit School District #11 as they returned to school on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024.

At Alton High School, Eunice Smith Elementary School, and the other schools in the district, teachers and staff members were eager to welcome students back from summer vacation. Stacie Franke, the new principal at Alton High School, noted that the staff has been busy over the summer and can’t wait to begin the school year on a positive note.

“We look forward to a year full of possibilities and success,” she said. “The administrative team and faculty have worked diligently over the summer to enhance instructional practices, ensure safety, and foster a culture of belonging for our staff and students. The administrative team analyzed data from the previous year, focusing on academics, discipline, attendance, well-being, teacher-student relationships, and other metrics. This analysis allowed us to identify areas for improvement as well as our successes, enabling us to build on effective strategies.”

Eunice Smith Elementary School Principal Jody Meggos echoed Franke. She pointed out that faculty members have been working hard to make sure the school year goes smoothly. She hopes students, faculty and staff have an incredible first day.

"We are absolutely thrilled to welcome our students for the first day of school!” Meggos said. “Our teachers and staff have been eagerly preparing and are bursting with excitement to connect with their students, inspire their learning and create a culture of belonging. There is nothing quite like the energy and enthusiasm of a new school year. Our whole team is committed to making this the best school year yet for our Redbird Scholars!”

Welcome back, Redbirds!