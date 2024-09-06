Our Daily Show Interview: ABS Workout Plans & Tropical Smoothie:

GODFREY - ABS Workout Plans and Tropical Smoothie Cafe recently collaborated for a free event that benefited the Alton Police Department’s K9 program.

On Aug. 31, 2024, attendees could enjoy a free workout and smoothie samples at ABS Workout Plans at 620 Armsway Boulevard in Godfrey. Donations were encouraged, and all proceeds went to the APD’s K9 unit. Abby, who owns ABS Workout Plans, explained that the event highlighted her interest in working with other businesses to give back.

“We really want to keep going and keep growing,” Abby said. “What is a good way that we can promote a new business and give back to the community and also work together in a way that they’re offering different healthy things and we're offering fitness? Those go hand-in-hand, so I’m like, let’s do something.”

Abby said she called Tropical Smoothie Cafe manager Tatem at 7 a.m. to talk about her idea, and Tatem was immediately on board. Both businesses were eager to collaborate and create an event that benefited the community.

Article continues after sponsor message

“It’s women supporting women,” Tatem explained. “I’m just really excited to see where it goes. I think this is a great opportunity for both of us to grow and create a little community for ourselves as well.”

Tropical Smoothie Cafe has been open for two months at their new location at 5777 Godfrey Road in Godfrey. They sell a variety of smoothies, wraps, salads and more, with discounts for college students, first responders and members of the military.

Tatem said their new protein bowls have been a big hit. She was happy to bring samples to the workout class so people could enjoy them. You can contact Tropical Smoothie Cafe at their official webpage.

“Really, it’s just about being a fresh, fast and friendly environment. I think it’s something new for the whole community,” she said. “All of our stuff is hand-chopped, fresh-chopped. We get produce every two days when we do our orders and things like that, so everything is fresh.”

ABS Workout Plans offers daily workouts for people of all ages and fitness levels. Abby said they plan to collaborate with more businesses and sponsor more events like this in the future. You can learn more at their official website at ABSWorkoutPlans.com.

“I want to get everybody moving because I feel like that’s very important in this community so we have a long life and we keep thriving here in the area,” Abby added. “I want to be able to work with other businesses and promote each other because I feel like that’s how you grow and that’s how you collaborate and work with other people. It’s a team effort, not just a single solo kind of thing.”

More like this: