ALTON - The Mississippi River water levels are projected to diminish from 34.71 feet today at 9:30 a.m. as the week progresses, which is good news, but Alton Mayor Brant Walker and others are keeping a watchful eye on the weather forecast.

Rain is projected over the next few days and Walker said he knows that may change the predictions, but right now, Alton is soldiering on.

“We only had one business - Morrison’s - closed because of the flood,” Walker said.

Walker saluted Public Works Director Bob Barnhart and staff for their efforts with their flood wall and said they had done a magnificent job protecting the City of Alton.

“Without the wall, I think downtown would be flooded,” Mayor Walker said. The wall presently stands to the side of Morrisons. “Because of the wall, everybody was able to stay open. We are waiting on the rain forecast now and hoping the forecast is kinder than projected. If that is the case, we should be fine, but depending on how much rain we get, that could be a game-changer.”

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

