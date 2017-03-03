GODFREY - Discussion regarding abolishing Godfrey Township is on the village's agenda for its Tuesday, March 7, 2017, meeting.



Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick said the township currently serves the community through welfare and the tax assessor's office - items, which could easily be absorbed into the village's burdens, he said. The borders of the Village of Godfrey and Godfrey Township are identical, due to the fact the borders of the township were used to draw the borders of the village when it was incorporated 25 years ago. McCormick said if action is taken Tuesday, legislation must be taken to the Illinois General Assembly by either Sen. Bill Haine (D-Alton) or Rep. Dan Beiser (D-Alton) before actual action could be taken.

"The same thing happened in Belleville, but the state legislation passed about abolishing that township only applied to St. Clair County," McCormick said. "If our board sees fit to move forward with this, we will have to take it to Senator Haine or Representative Beiser to get it approved at the state level."

As of now, the item is slated only for discussion, but - since it is on the agenda - McCormick said action may be taken. He said the measure has been discussed "off and on" by village trustees. When asked if the measure could seriously move forward, McCormick said he would put it on the agenda.

If it does occur, McCormick said the township being abolished would be good news for taxpayers, as the township collects taxes. If it were to disband, McCormick said the village would absorb some of the costs, making the village's taxes slightly higher, but taxes overall lower.

"Some of that cost would move to the village," McCormick said, "but there would be a reduction. I agree wholeheartedly Illinois has more levels of government than any state in the union, and we're working to reduce that."

