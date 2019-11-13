GRAFTON - Abigail’s Tap Room is going to be a year-round destination for visitors and townspeople alike in Grafton.

Abigail’s recently had its official ribbon-cutting/grand opening. The restaurant is located at 215 East Main Street, Grafton, IL. 62037, in the historic Ruebel Hotel. Built-in 1879 the Ruebel Hotel was the largest hotel in Jersey County and supported a town of 10,000 people. The hotel thrived until it caught fire in 1912. Abigail's is finishing the year strong, now focused on eagle-watching and winter tourists.

“As stories have been told the ghosts of the Ruebel Hotel remain making this the most haunted hotel in the state of Illinois,” said Brad Hagen, the owner of Abigail’s Tap Room.

“Many guests have spoken and seen a little girl ghost named, ‘Abigail.’ Her presence is still known and felt to this day. We found it only fitting to pay tribute to Abigail be naming our restaurant after her.

“Abigail’s Tap Room opened June 1, 2019, during the flood of 2019, as inspiration to our employees, patrons, and the City of Grafton that we together can accomplish anything.

“We feature an all-scratch kitchen using the finest local ingredients available. Our menu consists of assorted appetizers, salads, gourmet burgers, premium sandwiches and wraps, house-made pizza’s as well as pasta and steaks. We also offer a full bar with premium liquor, wine, and specialty drinks as well as frozen options. We offer breakfast every weekend from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Breakfast offers various omelets, farm fresh eggs cooked to order, biscuits and gravy, breakfast pizza, and countless other items too numerous to mention.”

In the beginning, Abigail’s has featured a variety of burgers each day on the menu.

Abigail’s works in conjunction with the legendary Ruebel Hotel giving the hotel's history and a first-hand look and the areas known to be haunted. For more info about Abigail’s, call 618-786-6000.

