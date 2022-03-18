ALTON - Senior Abigail Williams was a key member of the Marquette Catholic School girls basketball team in 2021-2022.

She was on the Gateway Metro All-Conference First Team — 2021/2022 and the Carrollton Lady Hawk Invite - All-Tournament team.

Abigail is the Tucker Automotive and Repair Female Athlete of the Month for Marquette Catholic High School.

The Marquette senior basketball star said she wanted to thank her parents and siblings for always supporting her and having faith in her.

She also commended head coach Lee Green and the other coaches for their help with her basketball career.

“My coaches helped develop me into the player and person I am today,” she said. “I have been playing since I was in third grade and I love all the people I have met and became friends with.

“Playing basketball has helped me learn many skills on and off the court. Most importantly being able to lead a group of people. Being able to be a leader has helped me grow to understand other people's ideas and use their strengths to accomplish great things.”

Other Williams' basketball accomplishments:

- 1st Team All-Conference Award in Prairie State Conference - 2018-2019 season.

- 1st Team All-Conference Award- 2019/2020 at Panther Beck -The-Hall Tournament.

- The 110% Award - from the Harvey Gallatin Yearly Awards.

- 1st Team All-Conference Award in Prairie State Conference- 2019-2020 season.

“I plan to continue playing basketball in college, but I am undecided on where,” Abigail said.

