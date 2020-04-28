East Alton Middle School Principal, Ms. Kelli Decker announced the name of the student who has been chosen by the Illinois Principal Association for their annual award. The association recognizes students who excel in academics, character, and leadership. East Alton Middle School is proud to honor Abigail Randolph as the 8th grade recipient of this year's Illinois Principals Association award. Abigail was selected by her teachers for her academics, character, love of service, and leadership at East Alton Middle.

As Honor Society president, Abigail and the leadership team collaborated on service projects for the school and the community. For Abigail, participating in community service projects is a part of who she is and what she believes in. Decker says the staff at EAMS is thrilled to see Abigail continue to soar to success.

Article continues after sponsor message

Decker also expresses her pride in all of the students throughout the district. She has been impressed at how well everyone has done throughout this COVID-19 situation

More like this: