During her four years at Alton High School, she has participated in Chamber Strings and Pit Orchestra, tutored students through Mu Alpha Theta, performed with The Symphonic Orchestra, served as President of National Honor Society, and kept at least a 4.5 GPA, which earned her a Platinum Alpha Award - the highest educational distinction offered at AHS.

Hasty also represented Illinois during her work with the American Battlefield Trust’s Youth Leadership Team this past year. She volunteers monthly as a preschool teacher at Cornerstone Church and is looking forward to serving the foster care children of Madison County at a summer camp this July.

As a part of the application process, students were asked to write an essay on the relevance of “The Four-Way Test.” The Rotarian Organization relies on these four major principals:

Is it the TRUTH?

Is it FAIR to all concerned?

Will it build GOODWILL and BETTER FRIENDSHIPS?

Will it be BENEFICIAL to all concerned?

Hasty describes why she believes the Rotarian “Four-Way Test” is still important to society today. “I was able to quickly align many aspects of my life to the Four-Way Test, but I can also see how it can easily be applicable to anyone else. I think a critical aspect of the Four-Way Test is that it causes us to be intentional. So many times we rush through life, allowing things around us to influence our choices and behaviors and affect our results. Instead, I see this test as an important way to direct our own thoughts, actions, and eventual outcomes. As a generation, I believe my peers and I want to be strong leaders, which is why I see the Four-Way test as not just relevant, but a vital mindset we all must adopt if we are to be the world changers I believe we are.”

Hasty will be attending the University of Illinois at Springfield this fall and is incredibly thankful to the Rotary Club for this honor. “I believe it is of the utmost importance for individuals to involve themselves in the betterment of their community and organizations like the Rotary Club do just that. During the last four years, I have personally strived to make a difference in the Alton area by getting to know the needs of those around me and finding solutions to those issues. I know I will continue my community service work wherever I am and the Rotary Club’s generous scholarship guarantees that.”