GLEN CARBON – Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is happy to announce that Abi Zajac from Glen Carbon has been selected by Girl Scouts of the USA as a recipient of a Gold Award Scholarship.

The Girl Scouts of the USA Gold Award Scholarship recognizes one outstanding Gold Award Girl Scout per council whose project exemplifies the core components of the Gold Award. Abi earned her Gold Award by self-publishing a children’s book on the topic of anxiety. Her book, Bobby Conquers Anxiety, was created in an effort to educate and reduce the stigma around mental health. Abi’s efforts were applauded by Girl Scouts of the USA for her project’s measurable and sustainable impact, and the national organization recognized her impact by naming her as one of the scholarship recipients.

“All of us at Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois are extremely proud of Abi for earning this scholarship,” said Loretta Graham, CEO of Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois. “Abi is a great example of what Girl Scouting stands for – building girls of courage, confidence, and character, who make the world a better place. We are so pleased that Girl Scouts of the USA has also recognized her tremendous accomplishments,” Graham added.

Abi graduated from Edwardsville High School in 2021 and is currently attending Missouri State University. Abi is the daughter of Amy and David Zajac.

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois serves nearly 5,000 girls and engages over 2,000 adult volunteers in 40 counties in Southern Illinois. Call 800-345-6858 or email customercare@gsofsi.org. Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is a not-for-profit organization supported by United Ways, businesses, and individual donors throughout the region.

