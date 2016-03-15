ROXANA - Roxana freshman Abby Kurth had quite a high school career opener on Monday with a hat trick as Roxana’s girls shut out Metro East Lutheran 5-0 at Wood River Soccer and Skate Park.

Roxana hit its first goal with 5:25 to go in the first half when Kurth scored the first of her three goals. In the second half, Roxana went up 3-0 and eventually scored two additional goals for the 5-0 win.

Roxana outscored MELHS 4-0 in the second half. Emma Miller had the final goal for Roxana. Mykayla Rosales scored the other Roxana goal on a rebound.

Kara Mayer had two assists for Roxana, while goalkeeper Braeden Lackey recorded two saves for a shutout.

MELHS plays at Jersey at 4:30 on Friday. Roxana faces Civic Memorial at Wood River Soccer and Skate Park today.

