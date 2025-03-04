CARROLLTON — Abby Flowers has played a pivotal role in the success of the Carrollton Hawks girls basketball team, and on Monday night, March 3, 2025, her contributions helped propel the squad to the state finals at Normal. The senior guard scored 10 points in the game against Albion Edwards County, further solidifying her impact on the team.

Advancing to the state finals has been a long-standing aspiration for Flowers, who described the achievement as the "best feeling ever." She shared her personal connection to the championship, and said, "It has been my dream. My mom was a back-to-back state champ, and since I was a little girl, I have always dreamed of it."

Flowers acknowledged the challenges the team has faced throughout the season, emphasizing the hard work that has gone into reaching this milestone. "It has taken a lot of work. We have had to go through a lot of hard things this season to accomplish this. It is all worth it. All of those things is worth it at the end."

As the team prepares for their upcoming trip to Normal for the Illinois High School Association (IHSA) 1A state semifinals on Thursday, Flowers is ready to continue her journey. Her story is reflective of a broader trend among Carrollton girls basketball players, many of whom have followed in their mothers' footsteps to achieve success at the state level.

