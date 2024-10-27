TRENTON - Lucas Abbott finished in third place for Metro-East Lutheran, while Roxana's first two runners, Anthony Hardin and Wyatt Doyle, finished in the top ten, and it helped the Shells win the IHSA Class 1A Trenton Wesclin cross country regional team title Saturday morning at Wesclin High School.

Roxana won with 45 points, with Father McGivney Catholic second at 75 points, edging out third place Metro-East, who had 77 points. In fourth place was Breese Mater Dei Catholic with 147 points, fifth place went to Okawville with 157 points, Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran claimed the sixth team spot with 161 points, and O'Fallon First Baptist Academy was seventh with 187 points, winning the last team berth for next week's sectional. Belleville Althoff Catholic came in eighth at 193 points, New Athens was ninth with 203 points, and rounding out the top ten was East Alton-Wood River with 265 points. The host Warriors were 11th with 272 points, and Dupo came in 12th with 281 points. Marquette Catholic, Maryville Christian, Nashville, and Waterloo Gibault Catholic also had runners who competed, but not enough for a team score.

Evan Eberhart of Nashville was the individual winner 15:31.0, with Colin Dachsteiner o New Athens second at 15:53.3, third place went to Abbott at 15"57.0, in fourth place was Mater Dei's Nolan Goebel at 16:02.0, and rounding out the top five was Ayden Fox of the Hornets at 16:05.7.

Adam Jansen was the only qualifier as an individual for the Crusaders, coming in at 16:24.5, while Ryan Schillinger was in at 17:39.8, Ethan Schillinger had a time of 17:49.4, Brendan Rayl came in at 18:19.6, and Tran Khoa had a time of 22:16.0. To go along with Abbott, the Knights saw Luke Bright finish ninth at 16:14.1, Jack Shank had a time of 16:38.5, Henry Reiseck was in at 17:35.7, Elijah Ball's time was 17:39.7, Dean Hemmer was home at 18:05.3, and Mathias Askins had a time of 18:51.8,

Connor Schmidt led the Griffins with a time of 16:29.7, while Levi Huber came in at 16:41.7, Liam Boeving was home at 16:48.0, Liam Schmidt's time was 16:47.6, Aiden Schmidt was in at 17:09.9, Eli Germann was in at 17:49,9, and Jackson Ehrman was in at 19:57.3. The Eagles were led by Henry Kohlenberger, who was in at 16:51.7, while Andre Nava was in at 17:30.9, Jackson Moore was in at 17:39.8, Adam Perry was in at 19:24.8, J.J. Lostutter had a time of 19:35.4, Jaden Burgener was in at 20:20.7, and Aaron Blau had a time of 20:37.4.

Hardin led the Shells with a sixth place finish at 16:07.0. Doyle was eighth at 16:13.0, McVey finished 10th at 16:17.2, Noah Crump was in at 16:29.0, Easton Johnson had a time of 16:50.8, Aaron Shields was in at 17:23.6, and Maurice Sparks had a time of 17:45.2. The Oilers were led by Isaiah Simpson-Kolner, who had a time of 17:36.2, with Ronan Winters in at 17:35.6, Jamal Burgess, Jr. had a time of 18:45.5, Noah Willeford was in at 20:07.1, LeBron Reed had a time of 20:46.7, Jack Gould's time was 21:27.0, and Taven Wardein was in at 24:58.1. None of EAWR's runners qualified for the sectional.

Among the individuals, the Explorers saw Rodger Zawodniak come in at 20:11.8. and Luke Steyer was home at 28:48.2, but neither runner qualified for the sectional. For the Lions. Silas Swick had a time of 21:04.7, while Jack Donald had a time of 21:42.7, but neither qualified for the sectional.

In the Shelbyville regional, held on the Dacey Trail at Shelbyville Forest Park, Monticello won the team tile with 91 points, beating out runner-up Decatur St Teresa Catholic, who had 97 points, while Gillespie was third at 98 points, the host Rams were fourth with 102 points, in fifth place was Cowden-Herrick at 106 points, sixth place went to Cerro Gordo-Bement with 161 points, and the seventh and final team berth in the sectional went to Litchfield, with 177 points. Staunton was eighth at 202 points, and Carlinville finished 1th with 265 points.

The Bulldogs had one qualifier individually for the sectional in Rhyse Rucker, who was in at 17:19.10. Peyton Luketich was in at 18:39.20, while Aiden Green was home at 18:15.08, Aaron Bodner was in at 18:39.54, Bryan Podwojski had a time of 20:10.81, Trevor Myers came in at 21:12.93, and Brady Seelbach came in at 21:14.19.

The Cavaliers were led by Henry Truax, at 18:13.21, while Sam Wilson was home at 18:31.31, Douglas Aiken had a time of 19:57.19, Dominic Genetti was in at 20:39.93, C.J. Matthews came in at 20:49.18, and Kaney Roper had a time of 22:51:04. None of the Carlinville runners qualified for the sectional

The qualifying teams and individuals will compete next week, Nov. 2, in the sectional meets, at Benton Community Park for the Wesclin qualifiers, while Rucker will compete at the Toledo Cumberland sectional at Lakeland College in Mattoon. The state meet is set for Nov. 9 at its traditional home of Detweiler Park in Peoria.

