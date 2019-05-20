Get The Latest News!

ALTON - Abbott Machine Co. has cleaned up trees off the roof after a recent mudslide.

The mudslide came recently and the Abbott roof was hit with some trees that had to be cut down and cleared, Mike St. Peters of Abbott Machine Co. said. St. Peters said the ground was saturated with water and it simply broke loose.

St. Peters said one person with the company for 50 years said he had never seen a mudslide cause that kind of damage to the business. St. Peters reported that another mudslide fell last week by their parking lot that comes from Riverview Park.

The tree damage did not slow the Abbott Machine Operation. The business has had to use some back roads in recent days with the Great River Road shut down.

“The trees bent some metal and that caused a roof leak, which has been fixed,” St. Peters said.

