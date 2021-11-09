ST. LOUIS – ABBA The Concert performs all of ABBA’s greatest hits live on stage Friday, April 15, 2022, at the River City Casino & Hotel.

Show time is 8 p.m. (doors open at 7 p.m.). Tickets are $75, $55, $50, $45, $40 and $19.50. Tickets go on sale this Friday, November 12 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased online at www.ticketmaster.com or at the River City Casino & Hotel box office. You must be 21 and older to attend.

ABBA The Concert continues to be the top ABBA tribute group in the world, dazzling all who see with their fantastic performance while playing the most iconic hits from the legendary Swedish pop band, including “Mamma Mia,” “S.O.S.,” “Money, Money, Money,” “The Winner Takes All,” “Waterloo,” “Gimme, Gimme, Gimme,” and “Dancing Queen.” Critics and audiences agree, ABBA The Concert is the most amazing and authentic ABBA tribute show in the world. Come dance, come sing, having the time of your life at the ultimate tribute celebration! For more information, visit www.abbatheconcert.com.

Located at 777 River City Casino Blvd, the River City Casino & Hotel is St. Louis’s premiere entertainment venue featuring the hottest names in music, comedy and more. Enhance your experience by dining at one of the many award-winning restaurants and staying in one of their luxurious hotel rooms for a truly unforgettable evening.

For more information, visit www.rivercity.com or www.stevelitmanpresents.com.

