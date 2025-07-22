ALTON - Senior Services Plus, Inc. (SSP), located at 2306 N. Rodgers Avenue in Alton, will host a Social Security Anniversary Celebration on Friday, August 22nd 2025, from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM. Jean Bohnhoff, the former Director of the Illinois Department on Aging, will be speaking during this workshop-style presentation, and will focus on building a basic understanding of Social Security, including how claiming decisions affect payments and identifying resources that can help you along the way.

Article continues after sponsor message

This event will take place in the School House Grill inside Senior Services Plus. Doors will open at 11 a.m. and speakers will begin at noon. The event is free, open to the public, and lunch will be provided thanks to sponsor AARP Illinois. Registration is required, and space is limited. To reserve your seat, call 618-465-3298 or visit https://events.aarp.org/SSAlton

About Senior Services Plus

Senior Services Plus, Inc. is a 501(c) not-for-profit organization established to enrich the lives of older

adults through programs and services, for everyone aging successfully. Senior Services Plus, Inc. has been

providing services for older adults since 1973. Our mission is: To provide opportunities and resources to

individuals as they age.

More like this: