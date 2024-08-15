ALTON - Senior Services Plus, Inc., located at 2603 N. Rodgers Ave. in Alton, IL will be hosting a lunch and presentation entitled Public Safety, sponsored by AARP IL on Friday, August 30th, 2024 from 12-1 p.m. in the School House Grill.

During this presentation, officers from the Madison County Sheriff’s Department and the Alton Police Department will discuss public safety concerning older adults, including the measures and conditions that ensure their well-being and protection from harm, both in public spaces and within their homes and will cover a variety of factors, including physical safety, emotional security, and access to essential services.

Doors open for check-in at 11 a.m., lunch is served at 11:45 a.m., and the presentation begins at 12 p.m. This lunch and presentation is free and open to the public, but space is limited. To reserve your seat, please call Leslie, SSP’s Marketing and Development Coordinator at 618-465-3298 ext. 123.

About SENIOR SERVICES PLUS

Senior Services Plus, Inc. is a 501(c) not-for-profit organization established to enrich the lives of older adults through programs and services, for everyone aging successfully. Senior Services Plus, Inc. has been providing services for older adults since 1973. Our mission is: To provide opportunities and resources to individuals as they age.